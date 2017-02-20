Do you find yourself stuck in traffic?

A new study has found that London is among the worst cities in the world for traffic congestion.

The capital has been crowned the seventh worst city in the world for traffic jams, a study looked at 1,000 places from across the globe.

On average, Londoners spent 73 hours a year waiting in rush hour traffic, travel company Inrix has revealed.

Drivers from across the UK as a whole spent an average of 32 hours a year in rush hour congestion.

Researchers calculated direct and indirect costs of hold-ups, on average it hit £31bn last year, this is an average of £968 per driver.

The second most congested British city to follow London was Manchester, after this came Aberdeen, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Inrix chief economist Graham Cookson said: “The cost of this congestion is staggering, stripping the economy of billions, impacting businesses and costing consumers dearly.”

“To tackle this problem, we must consider bold options such as remote working, wider use of road user charging and investment in big data to create more effective and intelligent transportation systems.”