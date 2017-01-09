The airport welcomed 4,526,059 passengers – the largest number of passengers in its 30-year history

London City Airport saw a record-breaking 4.5m passengers in 2016 ahead of £344m development

Expanding routes, investment in facilities and the continued convenience of the only airport actually in London has led to a record-breaking year for London City Airport (LCY).

In 2016 the airport, which is located in London’s Royal Docks, welcomed 4,526,059 passengers – the largest number of passengers in its 30-year history, representing five per cent year-on-year growth compared to 2015.

London City Airport CEO Declan Collier said: “More people are travelling and making the right choice by opting for London City Airport. Our offer of a speedy and efficient passenger experience, just six miles from the City of London, means less time in transit and more time for the purpose of your trip.

“With 52 per cent of all passengers travelling for business, the five per cent year-on-year growth demonstrates that the appetite for business travel to and from London remains strong despite the unpredictable political climate, as we prepare to expand the airport in 2017 to meet increasing demand.”