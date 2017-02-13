Lambeth North Tube station reopens after seven months of closure

Good news for commuters…

The south London Tube station reopened today after its seven months of closure, two faulty lifts have now been replaced.

Lambeth North tube station, on the Bakerloo line reopened for the first time since the 13 July.

The stations lifts which were used to access the underground platforms would often cause problems and failed regularly, overcrowding became an issue.

The station hasn’t only just seen new lifts, brand new ticket machines have also been built to help avoid congestion during rush-hour. New lighting has been fitted and the ticket hall has now got a fresh new paint job.

Mark Wild, Managing Director of London Underground, said: “I would like to thank customers and local businesses for their patience throughout the lift replacement work, which we have carried out as swiftly as possible. The re-opening of the station with more reliable new lifts will improve transport connections in the area, benefitting local people, businesses and visitors alike.”