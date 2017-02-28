Inquiry is launched into London’s black cab future

What will happen?

Today a parliamentary inquiry has been launched and is inviting black cab drivers to have their say into the future of London’s iconic black cab trade. This is being chaired by Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

The All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) are meeting today for the first time. This enquiry will determine whether or not more can be done to protect the public and will look at the current regulations surrounding taxi’s. Transport for London are the regulators for all PHV drivers and taxi’s.

The APPG are hoping that London’s black cab driver community will get involved over the next month to help make this as effective as possible.

Streeting said: “The issues facing the taxi industry in London and right across the UK need serious action, and we hope that this inquiry will add to the debate about what the trade will look like in the future.”

“I know that in London the black cab is an icon that everyone would like to see continue to serve our capital.”

“We welcome submissions from Taxi drivers across the UK alongside the expert witnesses we will have contributing to the inquiry.”

Today the APPG will hear three evidence sessions, todays is about public safety. After this the APPG will look at the current effectiveness on regulations on March 14. Their final session on the future of the taxi trade will take place on March 28.

The APPG can be contacted by email at: APPGTaxi@newingtoncomms.co.uk