Hundreds of flights cancelled due to fog

More travel chaos on the cards

Over 100 flights have been cancelled at Heathrow due to fog as visibility on the tarmac at was down to just 100 metres.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for London, south-east England and parts of south-west England.

In a statement on its website, Heathrow said: “Foggy weather across London is expected on Monday, 23 January, and some passengers may experience disruption to their journey as a result.

“Heathrow advises passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

“Heathrow’s top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected.”