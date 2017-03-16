Huge queues cause chaos to commuters at Finsbury Park

Why was there disruption on the Tube?

Many commuters were tackling huge queues at Finsbury Park today due to disruption on the Piccadilly line.

The Piccadilly line faced delays between Uxbridge and Acton Town, commuters took to social media in anger.

One person caught up in the disruption wrote on Twitter: “This happens all the time, we pay more each year and for what?”

A spokeswoman said there was a signal failure at Ealing Common at 7.20am, this was the cause of the delays.

As well as this passengers using the Hammersmith and City line and the Circle line were also caught up in overcrowding due to a faulty train at Baker Street.

