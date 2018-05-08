Heathrow passengers will now be able to drive around in Jaguars - here's how

Here’s what you need to know

Heathrow, Jaguar and travel services company WeKnowGroup have signed a landmark deal that will see a fleet of up to 200 fully-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles available to passengers for travel to and from Heathrow.

The service, to roll-out in summer 2018, will create the largest chauffeur-driven fleet of electric vehicles in the UK and support Heathrow’s commitment to improving air quality around the airport.

The deal announced today brings together two iconic British brands and a British SME to lead the way in EV adoption, improving air quality and supporting the UK economy. Initially the fleet will be made up of 50 I-PACEs available from summer 2018 with the option to add a further 150 cars in the next 12 months. This fleet will support up to 1,000 electric vehicle journeys to and from Heathrow each day – saving over eight tonnes of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions each year. To support the service, WeKnowGroup will be installing a dedicated charging hub at Heathrow, which will be the largest in the UK.

Designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK, the all-electric I-PACE is at the forefront of the zero emissions revolution, carrying a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery and capable of a range of 298 miles*.

New research released by economic consultants CEBR today has revealed the extent of forecasted EV take-up in London over the next decade and its predicted positive impact on air quality, given the impact road vehicles have on NOx emissions. Following a number of announcements by car manufacturers, Government and the Mayor of London, the CEBR analysis shows that by 2030 up to 58% of vehicles on London’s roads will be electric. The introduction of the T-Charge for more polluting vehicles in October 2017, the Ultra-Low Emission Zone and falling purchasing costs for an electric vehicle are some of the main causes driving forward this forecasted shift, which will could result in the average concentration of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) across the city reducing by as much as 8%.

Consumer research run in parallel with this study shows that by 2028, 63% of Londoners will feel comfortable making the switch to an electric vehicle, with falling purchase costs and an expansion of the charging point network likely to fuel widespread adoption. Londoner-based travellers to Heathrow 32% said they would be fairly likely (22%) or very likely (9%) to use electric taxis to access the airport if these were made more available.