Heathrow obtains £650m investment boost

International investors are putting £650m of extra funding into Heathrow airport.

This announcement has come a day after Theresa May invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, this begins a two year process that will see the UK leave the European Union.

The planned investment is said to “further boost passenger experience” at the airport, it will also improve Heathrow’s operational resilience.

Initial plans for the investment include the possibility of the expansion of Terminal 2, as well as planning works for a new southern access tunnel for the Central Terminal Area.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “The planned investment is great news for Heathrow passengers and for Britain - it will help us build on our success as passengers’ Best Airport in Western Europe and further improve resilience at the nation’s hub.”

