Everything you need to know about Tuesday's Tube strike

Londoners are going to face a 24-hour Tube strike from Tuesday evening.

Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union members plan to walk out from 21:00 GMT on 21 February over staffing issues

Here’s what you need to know about the Tube strike:

Train operators who are union members are planning strike action that would affect services on these lines on Wednesday, 22 February

Action would mean no Central line service east of Leytonstone and a reduced service on the rest of the line and no service at all on the Waterloo & City line

Follow tfl.gov.uk/tube-strike and @TfLTravelAlerts, @TfLTrafficNews and @TfLBusAlerts for latest information

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers using the Central and Waterloo & City lines that services will be affected should planned strike action by train operator union members goes ahead

If it goes ahead, Central line and Waterloo and City line services will be affected as follows:

Tuesday 21 February

23:30: Central line closing so customers are advised to complete their journeys on the line by this time

The Waterloo & City line will not be affected

Wednesday 22 February

All day: No Waterloo & City and no Central line east of Leytonstone

05:30: No westbound Central line between White City and Leytonstone

07:00: Very limited Central line

23:00: Central line closing so customers are advised to complete their journeys by this time

A normal service will resume on Thursday 23 February.

Some other stations and lines will also be much busier during the strike, particularly in the morning and evening peaks. These include:

Chingford and Ilford stations will be extremely busy in the peaks, with queues likely outside the stations.

Leytonstone will also be extremely busy in the morning peak, and buses from Leytonstone will be very busy in the evening peak. Customers are advised to consider taking a bus to or from Stratford or Leyton instead.

Other stations and lines that will also be much busier include TfL Rail services between Romford and Stratford, particularly Ilford station, and London Overground lines and stations between Liverpool Street and Chingford. The Victoria line will be much busier than usual, particularly Walthamstow Central, as will the Jubilee line between London Bridge and Waterloo. Customers may have to queue outside stations during peak times to prevent overcrowding, and it may take longer than usual to board a train.

A special bus shuttle service will be operating between Epping and Chingford calling at Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford providing connections to London Overground services. TfL is boosting local bus services in areas which will not have a Central line service.

There will be posters, digital boards and announcements in stations around the network and customers are advised to check before they travel at tfl.gov.uk/tube-strike and use TfL’s live update services - @TfLTravelAlerts, @TfLTrafficNews and @TfLBusAlerts on Twitter.