EasyJet will be Berlin’s biggest airline this year

EasyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has today celebrated the start of its summer 2018 season to and from Berlin by unveiling a distinctive new Berlin-inspired aircraft livery to mark easyJet now being the largest carrier to and from the city.

EasyJet will operate more than 100 routes, with increased frequencies on existing domestic routes as well as new flights to popular leisure destinations like Alicante, Biarritz, Corfu, Faro, Menorca and Pula, and to key cities in the Nordics including Gothenburg and Oslo. Today easyJet announced five new routes - from Tegel to Aarhus, Bari, Alghero, Olbia, and Prague. easyJet also start flying from Tegel to London Gatwick, Edinburgh, and Paris Orly by moving some flights over from Schönefeld, which brings easyJet’s total offer from Berlin to more than 100 routes, Tegel and Schönefeld combined.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, commented from Berlin: “Berlin is a key target market for easyJet with more than 50 million passengers having flown to and from Berlin with us since 2004.

“Last year EasyJet flew 3.5m international passengers to and from Berlin. That’s more than any other airline including Lufthansa and with our expansion at Tegel this will increase by 60 per cent year on year to 5.6m visitors.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be extending our ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ connections platform to Berlin Tegel from summer 2018 onwards. The addition of Tegel, alongside other key airports in the network, means that 58 million easyJet customers will be able to connect to other airlines’ or to easyJet flights. We have been delighted with the appetite of partner airports and airlines to expand Worldwide across our network, allowing us to access a greater range of passengers flying across Europe.”