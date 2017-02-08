Driverless trains could tackle growing demand

Do you think this would help the UK’s rail services?

The introduction of driverless trains could help tackle growing demand on the UK’s rail network.

A new report by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) reveals new plans of a network of “fully intelligent trains”. The RDG represents train operators and Network Rail.

The high-tech trains would be able to communicate with one another so they are able to negotiate junctions and keep a safe distance apart from one another.

The trains wouldn’t need a driver as they would be “able to operate in a fully autonomous mode under remote supervision”.

It’s been estimated that these trains could save the industry £342m a year.

A huge sum of £450m has been promised by the government to trial the new tech.

Chief executive Paul Plummer who is launching RDG’s Capability Delivery Plan spoke of the plans. He said: This blueprint sets out how we can harness digital technology to make journeys better for passengers and freight customers on a railway that’s simpler and easier to use.”

Driverless trains are currently only being used on east London’s Docklands Light Railway, rail chiefs have said they are needed across the UK to improve capacity.