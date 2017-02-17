Diesel “T-charge” zone comes into effect on London’s roads in October

What is it?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told Londoners to “ditch dirty diesel” vehicles now as he announced a new T-charge which will come into effect on 23 October.

The new levy means that anyone driving the most polluting cars will face a charge of £21.50 a day to drive into central London during weekdays.

It will apply to both diesel and petrol cars.

Announcing the T-charge start date, the Mayor told The Standard: “London’s air is toxic and a silent killer.”

“The T-Charge is a crucial step in tackling this public health emergency affecting the capital.”

“This will send a strong signal that now is the time to ditch the dirty diesel vehicles polluting our lungs.”

The T-charge of £10 a day will apply to the congestion charge area of £11.50 which would make a total levy of £21.50.

Both charges will apply Monday-Friday from 7am to 6pm.