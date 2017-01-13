Did you know? Westminster station has been renamed

Confused commuters took to Twitter to talk about Westminster getting a name change.

The iconic London Tube stop has been renamed to “Webminster”.

Don’t worry - no foul play here. The move is part of Amazon’s campaign to promote its web services.

All the roundels around the stations now sport the new name.

Ever heard of ‘Webminster’ Tube station? You have now… https://t.co/ihBndWeGB9 pic.twitter.com/wAHChFCBVc — ITV News London (@itvlondon) January 12, 2017