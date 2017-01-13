This station is all trains to “Webminster”

Did you know? Westminster station has been renamed

13 January 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Webminster

Confused commuters took to Twitter to talk about Westminster getting a name change.

The iconic London Tube stop has been renamed to “Webminster”.

Don’t worry - no foul play here. The move is part of Amazon’s campaign to promote its web services.

All the roundels around the stations now sport the new name.

 

 

