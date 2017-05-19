Croydon tram driver filmed sleeping at controls

The latest

A Croydon tram driver has been suspended as part of an inquiry into video footage that shows the driver appearing to fall asleep at the controls.

The video was shot on a passenger’s phone on Wednesday and was sent to the Evening Standard.

It was also recorded just three stops away from the site of the 9 November tram crash in Croydon that left seven dead and 51 injured.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said he’s “absolutely furious” about the footage.

The clip lasts about 20 seconds, a driver who was not involved in last year’s crash appears to be sleeping whilst the tram is waiting at the lights.

When the lights change, he failed to move off.

Khan said he was sure Londoner’s would be “as shocked as he was” about the incident. He called for an immediate investigation.

First Group said in a statement: “We have commenced a full investigation into this incident and will take all appropriate action.

“The driver in question has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of this investigation.”