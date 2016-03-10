Crossrail 2 just got a major nod of approval today

Crossrail 2 got National infrastructure commission’s nod of approval today with hopes that the north-south railway across London would give London’s economy a multi-billion-pound boost.

Releasing the commission’s report “Transport for a World City”, agency chief Lord Adnois said that London needs the £27bn link “as quickly as possible”.

Crossrail 2 would stretch from Wimbledon to Tottenham Hale via a new tunnel under the city’s centre. The proposed route will also include stations in Surrey, including Shepperton and Epsom, as well as Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

If plans go ahead, the cross-capital route will be in operation by 2033 and will support 200,000 new homes and 200,000 new jobs.

Speaking at the London Infrastructure Summit in London , Adonis said that the capital must pay towards the cost of the scheme.

“It [Crossrail 2] has huge benefits to London but also national benefits too

“A critical part of Crossrail 1 not being cancelled in 2010 was that London had already paid the biggest part of it.”

Adonis added: “There is no good reason to delay. Crossrail 2 will help keep London moving, create hundreds of thousands of homes across the city … we should get on with it right away and have the line open by 2033.”