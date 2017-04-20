Commuters hit with delays due to track fire

More disruption to the rail network?

Commuters faced more delays during rush hour due to a fire which closed Euston station.

Network Rail warned that some services would be hit with new problems after a fire broke out on a section of the track near South Hampstead station on Wednesday afternoon.

Euston was hit with chaos, services were cancelled last night due to signalling problems and a power cut.

Engineers had to work through the night to try and get services running as normal.

However, come Thursday morning commuters were met with a warning that there would be no service between the station and Harrow and Wealdstone until 1pm.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Network Rail said: “Train services are returning to normal on the West Coast main line today after Network Rail engineers restored power overnight to London Euston and its signals - the railway’s traffic lights - following a cable fire at South Hampstead yesterday.

“Customers are advised to check before they travel for the latest information on nationalrail.co.uk and with their train operators. There is still no service between Harrow and Wealdstone and Euston on London Overground.

“While our engineers have restored power to Euston, they have yet to replace the 100-metre stretch of fire-destroyed, 11,000-volt cable at South Hampstead. They will do this job overnight tonight.”

