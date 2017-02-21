Commuters face travel chaos on London Underground

More disruption on the rail network…

Commuters face travel chaos as a “needless” 24-hour driver strike is set to take place on the London Underground.

Tube passengers are expected to be hit by huge crowds as drivers will walk out at 9pm on Tuesday.

The Waterloo and City line will shut down completely, the Central line will also have no service east of Leytonstone, a reduced service will also take place all day Wednesday.

London Underground has released a warning to its passengers, saying other lines will be a lot busier, people may have to queue outside train stations during rush hour.

Anyone looking to travel to or from Leytonstone has been advised that buses from this particular station will be busier than usual. Transport for London (TfL) has also said that passengers should take a bus from Stratford or Leyton instead.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central Line, has said the strike is “unnecessary”.

He also added: “We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute through talking through the issues with the unions and we have minimised the number of employees affected from over 30 to eight.”

“All of these moves are within the long-standing agreements we have made with the unions.”

“We urge them to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”