Commuters face long queues during Tube strike

Commuters are facing long queues outside rail stations due to the 24-hour Tube strike by Tube drivers.

Many passengers packed onto trains struggled to get to work during a walkout by RMT union drivers.

The strike has shut down parts of the Central line and the action has been put in place due to the “forced” transfer of eight drivers to different depots.

The Waterloo and City line was able to run its full service as usual until about 10am but this was only due to the fact that drivers defied the strike and decided to go into work.

Tube bosses originally said that the walkout would shut the line down for the whole day.

Steve Griffiths, London Underground’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “This strike is completely unnecessary. Like any responsible transport authority, we regularly examine how we can provide the best possible service to customers‎ and to achieve this sometimes we need to move staff from locations where they are under-utilised, to the places where they are really needed. We have agreements with the trade unions that enable us to do this.”

“We have identified eight drivers for whom there is not enough work on the Central line, so we have asked them to move to another line where they would make a real difference to the service our customers receive.”