Commuters face further chaos in London after Storm Doris

What’s happened?

Rush hour commuters are facing further disruption after Storm Doris hit London yesterday.

Winds of up to 60mph made trees crash on to train lines and overhead electricity cables, the damage had led to cancellations and delays on Thursday evening.

Major stations such as St Pancras, King’s Cross and Euston had to be evacuated due to overcrowding.

Passengers had to deal with further chaos on Friday morning as Thameslink services between St Pancras and Luton were disrupted due to blocked lines and damaged cables.

Many Virgin trains going from Euston to places such as Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow were cancelled.

Trains on the London Overground were also affected and no trains were running between Romford and Upminster due to “wind related issues”, this was confirmed by Transport for London.

The London Fire Brigade was called to more than 100 incidents due to the heavy winds coming from the storm.

Fallen trees, trampolines which had been blown away by the wind and insecure scaffolding were just some of the incidents which took place in the capital.

One woman was also injured as a tree fell onto her car and a lorry driver died following a crash with a lamppost in New-Cross, south-east London.

Metropolitan police are currently investigating whether the high-speed winds played a part in the crash.