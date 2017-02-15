Commuters could face more travel chaos over new strike threat

Will there be more disruption on the horizon?

Rail union leaders were meeting today to discuss whether more strikes should go ahead on Southern Rail.

This news follows the breakdown in talks between the RMT and Southern Rail in the dispute over the changes to the role of the guards.

The union has already warned of further strikes if the dispute is not settled, this is in addition to the 28 which were staged over 10 months.

After three hours of talks at Acas, Mick Cash, RMT leader accused Southern Rail of a “pig-headed attitude” interested only in “bulldozing through” driver-only operation.

Nick Brown, chief operating officer of GTR, which is Southern Rails parent company, accused the RMT of “seeking to hang on to its power to cancel trains.”

A vote of more than 900 drivers is set to take place, they are voting on whether to accept the deal agreed by union leaders.

The result will be declared on Thursday afternoon.