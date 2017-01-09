Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding

Were you caught up in the evacuation?

Clapham Junction station had to be evacuated Monday morning due to “severe overcrowding” as the 24-hour Tube strike continued to cause chaos in the capital.

No trains stopped at the interchange station and all passengers were evacuated from the platforms at 9am.

A South West Trains spokesman said: “This is the worst crowding I’ve seen at Clapham Junction for many years - no amount of planning can mitigate for this.”

Customers were advised to take buses in order to get to Clapham Junction instead.

Passengers took to Twitter during the mayhem. One Twitter user, Becca Cawthorne, wrote: “I can see why the evacuation happened, the queue for platform 1 was insane.”

Another person tweeted: “Choppers overhead and an exit I never even knew existed in 18 years of commuting through Clapham Junction.”

The evacuation comes after nearly all Tube lines were suspended, which forced commuters to find other routes into work.

The station was later reopened at around 9:45am.