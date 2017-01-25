Central line drivers set to stage 24-hour walkout

Strike starts tonight

London Underground drivers are set to stage a 24-hour walk out over “forced displacement of staff”.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work on the Central line will walk out at 9pm on Wednesday

Mick Cash, the RMT general secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“If LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences. Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages.”

Peter McNaught, the operations director for the Central line, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike. We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.