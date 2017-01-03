Bye Bye Boris bus: Sadiq Khan axes new Routemaster buses

London mayor Sadiq Khan has axed Boris buses aka Routemasters in a bid to control London’s transport budget.

In Khan’s business plan, Transport for London has pointed out that the new Routemasters will be “discontinued”.

Every routmaster costs around £350,000 each, or around £50,000 more than an ordinary bus.

The plan stated: “New capital investment will be reduced significantly as we discontinue purchases of New Routemaster buses.

“We will carry on investing in the fleet however, by retro-fitting 3,000 vehicles with Euro VI standard emission technology by 2020.”

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “Sadiq will not be making any further purchases of the New Routemasters.

“Londoners deserve a bus fleet that is greener, more affordable and more functional than these vanity buses.

“That is why he is investing in the next generation of ultra-low and zero-emission buses as part of his hard-hitting measures to clean-up London’s toxic air.”