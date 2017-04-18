Busy London Tube shut due to stabbing

This is what happened

A busy London Tube station has been closed this morning due to police investigating a stabbing.

No trains were stopping at Mornington Crescent station, this was due to an incident which occurred just outside the entrance in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called at 3.50am to Camden High Street, a man in his 20s was found injured, he is currently in hospital but there has been no update on his condition.

Tube passengers have been told to go to Camden Station instead, as well as this nine routes have also been diverted away from Camden High Street.

Pedestrians are able to access the high street.

A Met Police spokesman, said: “Police were called to Camden High Street at 3.50 to reports of a man injured.

“There have not been any arrests. Enquiries continue.”