Boss of Southern Rail sees pay almost double after a year of strikes

Take a look

The salary of the boss at Southern Rail has almost doubled to £500,000 a year even though the train service has been hit with a year of strikes.

Charles Horton saw his pay rise from £263,000 to £478,000, this is despite the parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) losing more than £15m.

Horton, the chief executive of GTR also managed to obtain £17,000 from the rail company’s previous entity Southern Railway Limited, this means his annual total pay sat at £495,000.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake, whose Carshalton and Wallington constituency is served by the operator, has launched a campaign to have the service run by Transport for London: “Passengers have suffered more than two years of constant disruption on Southern services.”

“It is impossible to see how any increase at all is justified for Mr Horton or any other senior manager within Southern.”

A GTR spokesman said: “As a matter of policy we do not discuss the remuneration of any of our employees.”

