Boris pushes ahead with plans for THREE new cycle superhighways in London

Boris targets cycle infrastructure overhaul before departure from City Hall

Mayor of London Boris Johnson has pressed ahead with plans to build three new cycle superhighways in the capital, as his tenure at City Hall draws to a close.

Transport for London has launched a consultation on the new cycle infrastructure which includes a segregated cycle lane on the A40 Westway flyover.

One of the three eastbound lanes would be permanently closed to accommodate the cycle lane which would run from Acton to Barking.

The other two cycle lanes would be built between Kings Cross and Farringdon, along Farringdon Road, and between Swiss Cottage in North London all the way to the West End.

The proposals are being rapidly pushed out so the authorities can receive responses before the “purdah” period begins on March 21, for the race to City Hall culminating in the election on May 5.

Levels of cycling in London have trebled in 15 years, while car use has fallen by over half, according to the latest stats from TfL.

Johnson said: “Almost one million more Londoners will be given easy access to safe cycling routes under these plans. That’s vital if we are to meet the challenge of London’s population boom.

“With schemes already in progress across London, these new proposals will create a complete network reaching north, south, east and west. By careful planning we have also been able to deliver a balance of benefits for pedestrians and motorists.”

15 minutes from Acton to the West End

Andrew Gilligan, the Mayor’s cycling commissioner, said the plans to build a segregated cycle lane on the Westway would provide Londoners with a “fast and direct route to a vast swathe of west London and employment opportunities in Park Royal, Old Oak Common, Ealing, Acton and Shepherd’s Bush”.

He added: “All these town centres will all be within easy reach of central London. It will take 15 minutes to get from East Acton to the West End on a bike. It will be the quickest way to travel.”

Rivals to succeed Boris Johnson Zac Goldsmith and Sadiq Khan have both said they support the new cycle infrastructure.

Now read