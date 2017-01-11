Black cab fares could be reduced in new late-night tariff

Do you think London taxis are too expensive?

Transport for London (TfL) has launched new plans on proposals which would reduce the higher late-night tariff on the capitals black cabs, it would run from 10am to 5am, by 26p per mile.

The rate for longer journeys is currently classed as 6 miles or longer, under the new plans this could be extended to 12 miles. This is if the proposals go ahead.

Despite this, the minimum journey rate would actually go up from £2.60 to £3.

The new proposals are a long way off from actually being implemented but transport chiefs are hoping the new plans will get more people using black cabs in London.

The proposed changes came about after TfL held a review board last February to see if taxi fares were viewed as too high from the public.

Research from TfL in 2015 showed that a huge 61 per cent of people surveyed thought the prices of black cabs were too expensive.