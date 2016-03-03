Big business demands better cycle infrastructure, as 71% of the public support cycle superhighways

40 high-profile businesses announce support for cycle lanes, as new poll shows growing demand for better cycling facilities

UK businesses are increasingly supportive of cycling

Forty of the country’s largest companies have today announced their support for improved cycle infrastructure, as a poll shows public support for cycling is surging.

Firms including Tesco, Aldi, GSK, National Grid, Thames Water, Santander and The AA, who collectively employ more than half a million people, have all gathered in London today, to announce support for improving cycle infrastructure, saying more cycling would benefit employees, customers and communities.

Meanwhile, a YouGov poll, commissioned by British Cycling found that 71% of people support the building of cycle paths on main roads.

The researchers found that 18% opposed such plans, while 11% were unsure. They wrote: “Support is consistently strong across social grades, genders, age groups and political preferences and remains above 70% even when respondents were asked to consider a potential delay to their existing commute.”

Pressure builds on mayoral candidates

The survey will increase the pressure on London mayoral candidates to increase the budget for cycling improvements in London.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan has already said he would build more cycle superhighways and would “increase the amount that is currently being spent” on cycling in London.

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith has been less enthusiastic, saying he would only build new cycle routes after public consultation, but backs them “in principle”.

“Business wants it, public wants it”

Former Olympic cycling champion, and policy advisor to British Cycling, Chris Boardman said: “This YouGov poll shows us, yet again, that the vast majority of the public want to see more cycle tracks on main roads. This is what people are telling their democratically elected leaders they want; meaningful resource to deliver segregated infrastructure on an ambitious scale to unlock the benefits cycling can offer our society. If this kind of evidence isn’t enough to give politicians and transport authorities the confidence to act, I don’t know what is.

“Leading businesses in the Choose Cycling Network are also telling me they want to see investment in cycling because a more active workforce reduces absenteeism and increases productivity.

“Business wants it, the public want it, the environment and the health service needs it. I really don’t understand what we are waiting for.”

