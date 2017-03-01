Another Tube strike on the cards

More commuter chaos on the cards…

Over 400 train fleet engineers could go on strike adding to commuters’ misery.

They will begin a protest on Tuesday, 7 March, which could lead to trains getting delayed.

Mick Cash, the RMT leader, said: “The current level of flagrant abuse and ignorance of long-standing policies and procedures by London Underground (LU) is appalling and the anger among RMT Fleet grades members was clearly demonstrated in the ballot results.

“The continued failures by the management side have left us with no option but to begin a campaign of industrial action.”