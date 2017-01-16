A huge £235m is left on unused Oyster cards

Have you forgetten about an Oyster card?

Official figures show the money left on unused Oyster cards is increasing by £1 million a month. The figure currently sits at a massive £235m.

The number of unused cards has jumped to nearly 43.7m, this is up by two million since the end of June last year.

The figures have fueled demands for Transport for London (TfL) to make it easier for passengers to claim refunds.

Caroline Pidgeon, Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly who highlighted the statistics, said: “Fourteen years since the start of Oyster the amount left on dormant Oyster cards has reached a staggering level with TfL now sitting on a massive cash pile of a quarter of a billion pounds.”

“TfL should never forget that this is the public’s money they are holding and people should be able to reclaim it as easily as TfL take money from passengers in the first place.”