80 flights cancelled at Heathrow

Will the bad weather affect you?

Snow is yet to hit the capital but 80 flights at Heathrow Airport have been cancelled due to the expected cold weather.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for London, snow is set to hit at around 5pm. It said if the snow settles it could cause disruption to transport services.

It’s been reported that flights were cancelled at the airport due to the bad weather and passengers have been rebooked onto other flights.

British Airways has said the bad weather conditions will affect its flights coming out of London airports today, passengers should check their bookings before travelling.

However, Transport for London has said the weather will not bring the capital to a halt.