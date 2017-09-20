London Stock Exchange to sign armed forces covenant

Take a look

Tobias Ellwood, Minister for Defence People and Veterans, will welcome today (Wednesday) the London Stock Exchange’s commitment to the armed forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Mr Ellwood, who will also open the day’s trading in London, will co-sign the agreement with the Stock Exchange.

By signing, the London Stock Exchange commits to upholding the key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging to support reservists and create career pathways through the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership (CTP).

The Stock Exchange joins a number of FSTE 100 companies who are already signatories to the Covenant, inclduing BAE Systems, Marks & Spencer and Vodafone.

As part of the agreement, the London Stock Exchange will promote that they are an armed forces-friendly organisation, advocating the armed forces to their business networks and ecouraging support for the military community.

Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood said: “This signing is a significant step for the London Stock Exchange, which is set to be a strong advocate for the benefits of employing our talented Defence people in businesses across the UK.

“These pledges will seek to open the door to new career pathways for veterans and provide flexibility for reservists - ensuring the Armed Forces community is not disadvantaged by their service and sacrifice for our country.”