London Property Licensing finalists at the FSB London business awards

Against some tough competition, independent housing consultancy London Property Licensing (LPL), is pleased to announce its success at the FSB London Business Awards 2017, which have been supporting and rewarding exceptional small businesses across the UK for over 40-years.

At a gala dinner and awards ceremony held last night at the Emirates Stadium, London, LPL were finalists in three separate categories, including; the Property & Construction Business of the Year award, a category open to building and construction companies, estate agencies, surveyors and architects, as well as Professional Services Business of the Year and Micro Business of the Year.

Since launching in 2015, the London Property Licensing website has established itself as an essential free information resource for the property industry. It provides a unique service by mapping out the complex array of property licensing schemes across every London borough.

The LPL website is backed by an expert housing regulation consultancy service that helps landlords and letting agents to achieve compliance, including a licence application handling service that operates throughout the London area.

Richard Tacagni, managing director of London Property Licensing, says: “Our latest research indicates over 225,000 private rented homes in London needlicensing, yet far fewer applications have been submitted. This presents a huge compliance risk to landlords and letting agents who may find themselves operating outside the law.

“By mapping out the licensing schemes across every London borough, we are increasing knowledge and awareness of the requirements, whilst offering a licence application handling service for those who require assistance.

“Driving up standards in the private rented sector is central to everything we do and so I am delighted and humbled that the FSB has recognised our innovative business support service in this way.”

The FSB London Business Awards awarded 28 categories in total at the awards ceremony, which attracted an audience of around 300 entrepreneurs and small business owners from across the London region.