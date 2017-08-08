London Overground extension given the green light

Find out more

London Overground extension to Barking Riverside has been given the go-ahead Transport for London (TfL) has announced today.

The £263m project, that will extend the existing Gospel Oak to Barking service through to Barking Riverside, was given approval from the government and work will begin next summer with train services expected to start late 2021.

11,000 new homes are planned in the area and London mayor Sadiq Khan said ‘this is wonderful news for East London’ and has ‘huge potential’ to thousands of commuters and residents in the area.

He added: “Barking Riverside has huge potential to deliver thousands of much-needed affordable homes, and the extension of the Overground will ensure residents have the high-quality transport links they need, both to the surrounding area and commuting into central London.

“Barking Riverside will deliver new homes, schools, healthcare facilities and much more, and the Overground extension is a vital part of making these exciting plans a reality.”

Part funded by the developers Barking Riverside Limited the new line is expected to run four new electric London Overground trains an hour, featuring air conditioning and walk-through carriages.