London no longer most expensive place to buy a pint

Surrey has knocked London off the top spot as the most expensive place to buy a pint in the UK, a new study shows.

The average price of a pint in Surrey is £4.40, 20p more than the average cost of a pint in London according to a nationwide survey by the Good Pub Guide.

It is the first time in the guide’s history that the capital has not topped the list for the most expensive pint.

The top two are still well above the national average of £3.60 and the rest of the top 10 with the closest rival being Sussex where a pint will cost drinkers around £3.82.

The figures also show the average pint now is up by 13p on last year.

The top 10 most expensive areas are:

Surrey - £4.40

London - £4.20

Sussex - £3.82

Hertfordshire - £3.81

Scottish Islands - £3.80

Berkshire £3.78

Buckinghamshire - £3.75

Oxfordshire - £3.74

Isle of Wight - £3.73

Scotland - £3.67

Those looking for cheapest pint should head up to Yorkshire and Herefordshire where the average pint costs £3.31, £1.09 cheaper that in Surrey.

Alternatively they should head to the source as beer in pubs where they brew their own brands are typically £3.09 a pint, 51p less than the national average.

The top 10 cheapest areas are: