YouTube tightens rules for advert payment

To combat ‘spammers, impersonators, and other bad actors’

Google-owned YouTube has tightened its rules on who can make money from adverts in an attempt to win over advertisers worried about their brand appearing next to content like terrorist propaganda to inappropriate depictions of children.

In the past, marketing brands like AT&T, Verizon, McDonald’s and L’Oréal have pulled advertising from YouTube for similar reasons.

The video streaming portal today clarified that clips will no longer have adverts attached unless the creators have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of videos watched in the past 12 months.

Neal Mohan, chief product officer, and Robert Kyncl, chief business officer, wrote that the changes were part of plans to preed out “bad actors” from the site.

Mohan and Kyncl wrote in a blog: “A big part of that effort will be strengthening our requirements for monetisation so spammers, impersonators and other bad actors can’t hurt our ecosystem or take advantage of you, while continuing to reward those who make our platform great.”

The company also said it would continue to use signals such as spam and abuse flags to tackle “the potential abuse of a large but disparate group of smaller channels”.

