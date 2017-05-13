Yet another murder in London as a man is stabbed to death

Here’s what happened

A man has been stabbed to death in east London on Saturday afternoon in broad daylight, in yet another fatal stabbing.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) tried to resuscitate the 40-year-old man for around an hour. He succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:37 GMT.

A spokeswoman for LAS said: “We were called at 4:31pm to reports of an injured person on Eagling Close.”

“We sent a single responder in a car, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.”

“Sadly, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, a man died at the scene.”

The police had attended as there were reports of an altercation.

Rich posted this on Twitter saying: “Something bad’s going down in #Bow. LOADS of police and an ambulance.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, suffering from suspected stab injuries.”

Two men were arrested near the scene.