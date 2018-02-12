WWII bomb shuts London City Airport

All flights cancelled for today after an unexploded bomb found nearby

London City Airport will remain closed until further notice and all flights have been cancelled for today after the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in the Thames nearby.

The device was found early Sunday, following which an exclusion zone of more than 200 meters (650 feet) was established by evening, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Transport for London (TfL) also said that DLR services will not run between Pontoon Dock and Woolwich Arsenal owing to the exclusion zone.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said: “The airport remains closed this morning following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock on Sunday. All flights in and out of London City on Monday are cancelled and an exclusion zone is in place in the immediate area.

“I urge any passengers due to fly today not to come to the airport and to contact their airline for further information.

“I recognise this is causing inconvenience for our passengers, and in particular some of our local residents. The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

A Met Police spokesman added: “The ordnance was discovered as part of pre-planned work at London City Airport and reported to the police at 5.06am on Sunday.

