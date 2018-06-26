Wow! Trump's controversial 'travel ban' gets green light

Ban prohibits people from five Muslim-majority countries from entering the US

The US Supreme Court today has ruled in favour of the Trump administration’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and also rejected the idea that it represented unconstitutional religious discrimination.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

The top court held that the challengers had failed to show that the ban violates either US immigration law or the US Constitution’s First Amendment prohibition on the government favoring one religion over another.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that the government “has set forth a sufficient national security justification” to prevail.

“We express no view on the soundness of the policy,” Roberts added.

Lower courts had earlier blocked Trump’s travel ban announced in September, but the top court has now reversed this decision in a 5-4 ruling.

The ban prohibits people from five Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen— from entering the US.

