World's richest man Jeff Bezos just got richer

Find out his fortune here

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos— who is already the wealthiest person in the world with a 12-figure fortune to his name— has just got richer.

According to latest reports, Bezos has added another $40bn to his net worth than last year. Overtaking Bill Gates, Bezos is now worth $49bn more than the tech visionary. Till 2017, Gates had been in the first spot 18 out of the 23 years the list was printed.

Bezos founded the e-commerce giant in late 1994 after he learnt that internet usage was growing at 2,300 per cent per year.

‘I’d never seen or heard of anything that grew that fast,’ he told Princeton University, his alma mater, during a 2010 commencement address.

‘The idea of building an online bookstore with millions of titles - something that simply couldn’t exist in the physical world - was very exciting to me,’ he added.

Before taking the decision, Bezos’ boss had urged him to take 48 hours to think. But Bezos soon realized how he would feel if he did not give himself that chance. He then launched Amazon in 1994.