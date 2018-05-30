Most valuable luxury brands revealed

Hint: Louis Vuitton takes the top spot

According to the latest global rankings by London-based advertising group WPP and Kantar Millward Brown, luxury brands have increased their value by 28 per cent. In the list, French fashion house Louis Vuitton took the top spot in the luxury brands category, closely followed by Hermes and Gucci.

“Once shunned by luxury brands for fear of diluting their prestige and exclusivity, leaders such as Hermès, Burberry and Gucci are embracing digital technologies, attracting younger consumers while providing a seamless shopping experience across multiple channels; whether that’s online, mobile or in high-street stores,” said Doreen Wang, Kantar Millward Brown’s global head of BrandZ.

“We’ve seen particularly strong growth in Asian markets as consumption of luxury products in these regions increases and brands deploy more targeted, omnichannel marketing campaigns to reach this influential demographic group.”

The latest rankings ‘BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands’, where value is measured by financial performance and consumer perception, eight out of the top 10 global brands are technology or tech-related.

In the tech brands category, Amazon has come up as the leading group with a brand value of $207.6bn, followed by Chinese giant Alibaba Group and Walmart.