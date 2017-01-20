World War Two bomb found near Parliament

The finding led to disruption in the capital…

What was suspected to be a World War Two bomb was found near the Houses of Parliament, it has now been removed and police have said it will be disposed of safely.

The discovery led to disruption in central London on Thursday.

The Royal Navy and Metropolitan police recovered the unexploded bomb.

Both Waterloo and Westminster bridges closed, as well as the Westminster underground station. Traffic on the river was also halted.

The device was found near the Victoria Embankment.

The river front remained closed until around 3am Friday morning.

The Royal Navy were called to the River Thames on Thursday at about 5:15pm.

A police spokesman said: “The Royal Navy have now successfully removed the ordnance and will dispose of it,”