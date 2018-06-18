World Cup 2018: Brit men charged in Russia after incident
Two British men were detained in Russia while travelling on a train for the World Cup and later charged with minor hooliganism and being drunk in public.
A source with knowledge of the matter had previously told Reuters that two British men were removed from the train after one man got into an altercation with a cop on board the train. He was later detained. The second man hurt his hand and has been discharged from hospital, according to the source.