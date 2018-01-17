Work paused on Carillion construction sites

Bonus payments to bosses also cancelled

According to Insolvency Service, work on sites run by collapsed construction firm Carillion is to pause while decisions on their future are made. However, work on most of Carillion’s private sector service contracts is to carry on until new suppliers can be found.

Meanwhile, bosses at the firm have had their bonus payments halted amid growing anger at bumper payouts.

A spokesman from Insolvency Service confirmed: “Any bonus payment to directors, beyond the liquidation date, have been stopped and this includes the severance payments which were being paid to some senior executives who left the company.”