Woman killed by train at Clapham South Tube station

The Northern line has been partly suspended on Thursday afternoon, after a woman was killed after being struck by a Tube train at Clapham South.

Air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and British Transport Police said on Twitter: “Our Officers are at #claphamsouthwhere sadly a female has been struck by a train, there is no northern line Stockwell.”

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers are currently dealing with an call to #ClaphamSouthtube station. Pls consider finding alternate methods of travel at this time.”

The Northern line said on Twitter:

No service between Morden and Stockwell due to a person on the track. https://t.co/CxosKtkFZj — Northern line (@northernline) June 29, 2017

Police have confirmed that this is not being treated as suspicious, there is no services on the Northern line between Morden and Stockwell Tube stations.