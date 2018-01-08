Winter Olympics organisations targeted by hackers, says McAfee

Malware-infected emails were sent to firms linked to Pyeongchang Games

A report by cyber security firm McAfee has revealed that hackers have attempted to steal sensitive data from groups involved with Winter Olympics.

The report found that malware-infected emails were sent last month to organisations linked to the Pyeongchang Games. The report did not identify those responsible, but said more attacks tied to the Olympics were likely.

The attack reportedly targeted several organisations involved with the Winter Olympics, either providing infrastructure or support, according to McAfee

Ryan Sherstobitoff, a senior analyst at McAfee, told media that the hackers cast a wide net, including emailing generic addresses such as those beginning “info@” and it appeared that at least one of the recipients was infected by the malicious document.

“Theoretically, if they get into the network hosting the Pyeongchang email network for the Olympics, they have any number of possibilities moving inside. It depends where the networks are connected — to specific teams, committees, planners at a high level,” Sherstobitoff said.

The report comes as North Korea agreed to hold high-level talks with South Korea as part of an emerging detente. The talks next week will be the first between the two nations for two years and will focus on the North’s potential participation in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.