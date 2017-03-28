Wife of Westminster attacker speaks out

Here’s what she said

Rohey Hydra the wife of last week’s terror attacker, Khalid Masood has spoken out and said: “I totally condemn his actions.”

“I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

“I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time.”

The mother of the dead terror attacker, Janet Ajao gave her statement through the police: “I totally condemn his actions.

“I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

“I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time.”

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.”