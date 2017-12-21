What we know about the Melbourne car rampage

All the details here

At least 14 people are injured, several of them critically, after a car ploughed into a crowd in central Melbourne today in what the police called a “deliberate act”. The driver and another man have been detained.

The terrifying incident took place just days before Christmas in Australia when the white SUV rammed into pedestrians at a busy intersection on Flinders Street railway station.

A witness told radio station 3AW that she heard screams before she saw “people flying everywhere”.

Two men arrested after car collides “with a number of pedestrians” in Melbourne, confirm police https://t.co/rxM7tuZp9p pic.twitter.com/202G0WVghd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 21, 2017

Asked if the incident was terrorism-related, Victorian Police commander Russell Barrett stated that the “motivations are unknown.”

Images from the scene showed casualties being treated in the street by paramedics.