What not to say when asking for a raise

Avoid these points!

Whether working for a start-up brand or an industry giant, the topic of a pay rise can position many out of their comfort zone.

An idyllic scenario would present your boss noticing your hard work and rewarding you accordingly however, in reality this is sometimes not the case. Here, the experts at Finance give us the low down on what statements we should avoid when talk turns to pay.

1) But they are having a sale!

Regardless of what minor purchases or major must haves pop up in to your life, your personal situations do not validate why you are deserving of a salary increase. Instead, present what you can achieve outside of your usual job remit and more importantly, how this will benefit the company as a whole.

2) I just don’t care

It is always wise to be mindful of the company’s financial situation. Have you just lost a big client? Maybe an order has fallen through? Asking for a raise at this time may be interpreted as tactless and a raise should always be aligned with the company’s best interests.

3) It was 1999 when I last received a raise

If we are being honest, time is irrelevant. To be granted a well-deserved pay rise, it is vital that your job role has evolved and the tasks that you complete on a day to day basis have become an integral part in work place operations.

4) ‘There’s only one of me’

Do you sometimes feel like you are doing the job of 2 or 3 people? Chances are your boss hasn’t noticed.

Everyone has their own worries and it can be difficult to notice what has become the norm. We tend to feel awkward about shouting our achievements through fear of being deemed ‘braggy’ however, it is vital that you communicate events where you have surpassed your usual role effectively. This will

open the gates organically for the topic of a pay rise as your peers’ thoughts will primarily be, ‘I have already seen they deserve it’.

5) Well I spoke to this recruitment agent and….

A sure-fire way to get your bosses back up. Voicing that you have been speaking to a recruitment agent will set in stone that you have lost loyalty to your employer. Plus, it is worth remembering that recruitment agents are paid to get you a better deal therefore, of course they will state that they will up your salary.

6) I’ve been here 10 years now

If we have said it once, we have said it a thousand times, time is meaningless. The longevity if your years spent at a company does not reflect your achievements, knowledge or natural talent in a role. Instead, focus on the kind of things that you have accomplished within the company and the way in which you have made yourself an asset.

7) So, I believe the CEO is currently earning ££££

Firstly, none of your business. As much as you may think you do, you never know what goes on behind closed doors. Secondly, focus on the progress of your career as much as you focus on your pay. Sometimes, it is better to evolve in a role within the same pay bracket and gain experience before you obtain a pay increase.

8) Ok, I quit

Leave the ultimatums at the door. Threatening to leave and then not being granted a raise presents a very awkward office atmosphere.

9) Yes, done!

A salary negotiation is exactly that, a NEGOTIATION. As exciting as the initial stages of a raise are, do not feel like you must except your first offer. Work out your worth and then go from there.

10) Sorry.

No need to say sorry. Opening negations with, ‘I am sorry but’, implies a negative. Confidence is key. There is no need to apologise for a well-deserved raise.

