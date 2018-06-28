What Brexit? JCB to invest £50m in new UK factory

To create 200 jobs by 2022

British construction equipment giant JCB announced today plans to invest more than £50m ($65m) in a new factory in central England, creating 200 new jobs by 2022.

The company said it had already started building the 350,000 square foot facility near two existing plants in Staffordshire, that will enable it to double the production of cabs used to control its machines. The new plant will open in the summer of 2019.

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said the new factory would boost the company’s efficiency when it opens in 2019: “The investment is one of the biggest in the company’s history and underlines our commitment to manufacturing in Britain and in our home county of Staffordshire.”

Family-owned JCB was one of the most prominent businesses to back Britain leaving the EU.